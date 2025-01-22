U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Hepworth, 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, explains the nomenclature of the M18 pistol during a training at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Security forces members are trained on different scenarios including engaging targets while in prone position, identifying and neutralizing threats outside of their peripheral vision, transitioning between rifle and pistol and managing simulated weapon malfunctions under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8842031
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-OY799-1008
|Resolution:
|6461x4312
|Size:
|14.82 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.