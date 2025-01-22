U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Makayla Mazo, 60th Security Forces Squadron emergency communications controller, fires an M18 pistol from the standing position during a weapons qualification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. The M18 pistol is a striker-fired, lightweight firearm which fires 9mm rounds and is the alternate weapon for defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8842030
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-OY799-1500
|Resolution:
|6946x4636
|Size:
|35.62 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.