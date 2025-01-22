Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Lubben, 60th Security Forces Squadron mobile and supply section chief, loads M18 ammunition into a magazine during a weapons qualification at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. The M18 pistol is a striker-fired, lightweight firearm which fires 9mm rounds and is the alternate weapon for defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)