Practice Makes Perfect: 60th SFS sharpens skills during weapons proficiency training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Security Forces Squadron reassemble their M4A1 carbine during a training at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Security forces members are trained on different scenarios including engaging targets while in prone position, identifying and neutralizing threats outside of their peripheral vision, transitioning between rifle and pistol and managing simulated weapon malfunctions under combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)