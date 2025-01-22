18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, observe Airmen prior to an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. The 18th Air Force command team engaged with Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, emphasizing their critical role in advancing the mission and ensuring operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)