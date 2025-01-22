18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, recognizes star performers at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Blount dedicated a portion of his visit to recognize star performers from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, praising their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence. He emphasized how their efforts directly contribute to the mission's success and inspire their fellow Airmen to uphold the highest standards of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)