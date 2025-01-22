Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

    18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Blount highlighted the Air Force's vision for the future, stressing the importance of Airmen's commitment to sustaining momentum in the great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 8839761
    VIRIN: 250122-F-SI502-1005
    Resolution: 5902x3689
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    18th Air Force
    coining
    all call
    star performers

