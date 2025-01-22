Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen [Image 2 of 11]

    18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, recognizes star performers at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Blount dedicated a portion of his visit to recognize star performers from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, praising their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence. He emphasized how their efforts directly contribute to the mission's success and inspire their fellow Airmen to uphold the highest standards of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 8839757
    VIRIN: 250122-F-SI502-1030
    Resolution: 5230x3736
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    18th Air Force
    coining
    all call
    star performers

