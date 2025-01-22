18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Blount, 18th Air Force command chief, speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Blount highlighted the Air Force's vision for the future, stressing the importance of Airmen's commitment to sustaining momentum in the great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)