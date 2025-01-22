18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Bolton spoke about the future of the Air Force and the diligence required from Airmen going forward to continue to fuel the fight in the great power competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)