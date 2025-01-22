18th Air Force command team meets with MacDill Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, speaks to Airmen during breakfast at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 22, 2025. Bolton joined Airmen from the wing for breakfast, fostering conversation and connection before beginning his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)