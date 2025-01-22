Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shiego Yamada, left, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, center, speak with Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti, second from right, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Senior Enlisted Advisor U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Myong Hall, right, in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)