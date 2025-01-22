Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC [Image 12 of 26]

    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    (From left to right) Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti, Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shiego Yamada, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 8838776
    VIRIN: 250121-A-IW468-2137
    Resolution: 7773x5182
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    arlington national cemetery
    pwc
    anc

