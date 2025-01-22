Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti, Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shiego Yamada, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya view the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)