Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti renders honors during a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
