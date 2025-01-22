Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti renders honors during a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)