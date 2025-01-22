Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

A tomb guard supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. The wreath was laid by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|01.20.2025
|01.22.2025 14:15
|8838777
|250121-A-IW468-8341
|7892x5261
|7.84 MB
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
