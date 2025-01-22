Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC [Image 13 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A tomb guard supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. The wreath was laid by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 8838777
    VIRIN: 250121-A-IW468-8341
    Resolution: 7892x5261
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC
    Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    arlington national cemetery
    pwc
    anc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download