Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shiego Yamada, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Chief of Staff Col. Michael Binetti, and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Senior Enlisted Advisor U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Myong Hall pose for a photo on the west steps of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)