Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya Visits ANC

A bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” supports a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2025. The wreath was laid by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)