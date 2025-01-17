The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 23:51
|Photo ID:
|8836624
|VIRIN:
|250120-N-CM203-1006
|Resolution:
|4405x2937
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.