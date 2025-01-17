Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:51
    VIRIN: 250120-N-CM203-1006
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
