Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)