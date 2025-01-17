Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors hold the phone and distance line on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)