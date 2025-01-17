A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch During a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ahmari Bridges, from Portland, Oregon, stands watch during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)