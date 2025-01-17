Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Chief Inspects a Fuel Sample [Image 2 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Chief Inspects a Fuel Sample

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Zachary Devinney, from Hemet, California, inspects a fuel sample during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:51
    Photo ID: 8836615
    VIRIN: 250120-N-NX635-1113
    Resolution: 5396x6745
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Chief Inspects a Fuel Sample [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz CO Speaks Through 1MC
    Nimitz Chief Inspects a Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Chief Warrant Officer Inspects Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailors Man a Refueling Station
    Nimitz Sailors Collect a Fuel Sample
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare for a Replenishment-at-Sea
    A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    A Nimitz Sailor Stands Watch During a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Refueling At Sea
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download