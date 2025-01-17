Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz CO Speaks Through 1MC [Image 1 of 12]

    Nimitz CO Speaks Through 1MC

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Captain Douglas Graber, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), speaks to Sailors over the general announcing system in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd fleet conducting routine training operations. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:51
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz CO Speaks Through 1MC [Image 12 of 12], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Commanding Officer
    Underway
    Navy

