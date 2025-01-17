Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors man a refueling station during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 20, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:51
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Man a Refueling Station [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Refueling At Sea
    Underway
    Navy

