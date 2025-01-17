Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Daly, commander

of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry

Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th

Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo,

shakes hands with a Syrian Free Army

(SFA) soldier during a joint patrol in the

Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on

Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue

to work with the Syrian Free Army to

promote regional safety and security. The

Coalition advises, assists, and supports

partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat

of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Trenton Pallone)