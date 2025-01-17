Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Daly, commander
of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry
Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th
Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo,
shakes hands with a Syrian Free Army
(SFA) soldier during a joint patrol in the
Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on
Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue
to work with the Syrian Free Army to
promote regional safety and security. The
Coalition advises, assists, and supports
partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat
of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Trenton Pallone)
Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
Location:
|AL-TANF, SY
