    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 5 of 6]

    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

    AL-TANF, SYRIA

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Pallone 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army infantrymen, assigned to 1st
    Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion,
    32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade
    Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division,
    Task Force Armadillo, along with Syrian
    Free Army (SFA) soldiers, bid farewell to
    civilians in the Deconfliction Zone in
    Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The
    Coalition will continue to work with the
    SFA to promote regional safety and
    security. The Coalition advises, assists,
    and supports partner forces to ensure the
    lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist
    ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
    Trenton Pallone)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8836028
    VIRIN: 250101-A-DY531-3725
    Resolution: 6720x3529
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: AL-TANF, SY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    U.S. Army
    Syria
    SFA

