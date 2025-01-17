Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army infantrymen, assigned to 1st

Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion,

32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade

Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division,

Task Force Armadillo, along with Syrian

Free Army (SFA) soldiers, bid farewell to

civilians in the Deconfliction Zone in

Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The

Coalition will continue to work with the

SFA to promote regional safety and

security. The Coalition advises, assists,

and supports partner forces to ensure the

lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist

ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Trenton Pallone)