    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 3 of 6]

    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

    AL-TANF, SYRIA

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Pallone 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Syrian Free Army (SFA) soldier
    distributes food to children in the
    Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on
    Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue
    to work with the SFA to promote regional
    safety and security. The Coalition remains
    committed to advising, assisting, and
    supporting partner forces to ensure the
    lasting defeat of ISIS and its radical
    extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by
    Sgt. Trenton Pallone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

