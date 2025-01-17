Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Syrian Free Army (SFA) soldier

distributes food to children in the

Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on

Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue

to work with the SFA to promote regional

safety and security. The Coalition remains

committed to advising, assisting, and

supporting partner forces to ensure the

lasting defeat of ISIS and its radical

extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by

Sgt. Trenton Pallone)