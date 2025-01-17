A Syrian Free Army (SFA) soldier
distributes food to children in the
Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on
Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue
to work with the SFA to promote regional
safety and security. The Coalition remains
committed to advising, assisting, and
supporting partner forces to ensure the
lasting defeat of ISIS and its radical
extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by
Sgt. Trenton Pallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8836026
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-DY531-3655
|Resolution:
|5863x4190
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|AL-TANF, SY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.