Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

    AL-TANF, SYRIA

    01.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Pallone 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Daly, commander
    of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry
    Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th
    Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo,
    speaks with the Syrian Free Army (SFA)
    commander and a local school principal
    about deficiencies in a school in Rukban,
    Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition and
    SFA conducted engagements during a
    joint patrol within the Deconfliction Zone to
    promote the safety and security of the
    area. The Coalition advises, assists, and
    supports partner forces to ensure the
    lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist
    ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
    Trenton Pallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8836024
    VIRIN: 250101-A-DY531-3541
    Resolution: 6720x3844
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: AL-TANF, SY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol
    Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    U.S. Army
    Syria
    SFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download