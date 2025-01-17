Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Daly, commander

of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry

Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th

Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo,

speaks with the Syrian Free Army (SFA)

commander and a local school principal

about deficiencies in a school in Rukban,

Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition and

SFA conducted engagements during a

joint patrol within the Deconfliction Zone to

promote the safety and security of the

area. The Coalition advises, assists, and

supports partner forces to ensure the

lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist

ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.

Trenton Pallone)