U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ross Daly, commander
of the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry
Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th
Mountain Division, Task Force Armadillo,
speaks with the Syrian Free Army (SFA)
commander and a local school principal
about deficiencies in a school in Rukban,
Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition and
SFA conducted engagements during a
joint patrol within the Deconfliction Zone to
promote the safety and security of the
area. The Coalition advises, assists, and
supports partner forces to ensure the
lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist
ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Trenton Pallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8836024
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-DY531-3541
|Resolution:
|6720x3844
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|AL-TANF, SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.