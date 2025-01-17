Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol

A Syrian Free Army (SFA) commander distributes food to children in the Deconfliction Zone in Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The Coalition will continue
to work with the SFA to promote regional safety and security. The Coalition advises, assists, and supports partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Pallone)
