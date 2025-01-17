A U.S. Army infantryman assigned to 1st
Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion,
32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade
Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division,
Task Force Armadillo, shakes hands with
a Syrian Free Army (SFA) soldier during a
joint patrol in the Deconfliction Zone in
Rukban, Syria, on Jan. 1, 2025. The
Coalition will continue to work with the
SFA to promote regional safety and
security. The Coalition advises, assists,
and supports partner forces to ensure the
lasting defeat of ISIS and radical extremist
ideologies.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Trenton Pallone)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8836027
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-DY531-3631
|Resolution:
|5901x3934
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|AL-TANF, SY
This work, Coalition and SFA Joint Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Trenton Pallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.