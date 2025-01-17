Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaine Henson, left, and Master Sgt. Sydney Sullivan, both assigned to the 744th Communications Squadron, provide communications support in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The 744th CS handled the setup and maintenance of communication systems, including managing the reliability of audio and video equipment throughout the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 22:37
|Photo ID:
|8835713
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-DO467-1578
|Resolution:
|6048x4020
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
