Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 744th Communications Squadron tests audio equipment in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The audio equipment was validated for clear and reliable communication for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)