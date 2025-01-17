Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, electrical power production journeyman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, stacks power distribution boxes in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The 316th CES set up generators to provide continuous power for the news media’s equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)