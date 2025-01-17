Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, electrical power production journeyman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, connects a generator in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The 316th CES provided the generators to ensure press coverage will remain uninterrupted, allowing the ceremony to be documented and broadcast on national and international news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)