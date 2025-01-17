U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, electrical power production journeyman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, connects a generator in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The 316th CES provided the generators to ensure press coverage will remain uninterrupted, allowing the ceremony to be documented and broadcast on national and international news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 22:38
|Photo ID:
|8835709
|VIRIN:
|250119-F-DO467-1452
|Resolution:
|6048x4020
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.