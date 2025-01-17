Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors assemble a press riser in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The risers will provide a stable, elevated viewpoint for media members to capture the ceremony for national and international news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)