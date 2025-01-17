Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    Contractors assemble a press riser in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. The risers will provide a stable, elevated viewpoint for media members to capture the ceremony for national and international news. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 22:39
    Photo ID: 8835704
    VIRIN: 250119-F-DO467-1375
    Resolution: 6048x4020
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    316th Wing
    President Joe Biden
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

