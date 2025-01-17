Joint Base Andrews sets up for President Biden’s sendoff ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Kim, electrical power production journeyman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, hooks power distribution boxes to a generator in preparation for President Joe Biden’s sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2025. This power supply will enable press to capture and share the historic moments of the ceremony with audiences around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)