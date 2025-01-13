Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members participate in Martin Luther King Jr.-themed trivia during the MLK Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The trivia activity highlighted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 's contributions to the civil rights movement and fostered engagement among attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)