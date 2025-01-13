Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A reserved table card is displayed at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The event honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and emphasized the importance of equality, unity, and service within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)