A reserved table card is displayed at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The event honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and emphasized the importance of equality, unity, and service within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 23:23
|Photo ID:
|8831998
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-BT644-1401
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKUSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.