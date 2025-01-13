Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. His speech emphasized the enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of equality, unity and service to others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)