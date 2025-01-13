Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is displayed during the MLK Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. Dr. King played a pivotal role in advancing civil rights and advocating for equality through nonviolent resistance, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire generations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)