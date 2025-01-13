Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration [Image 4 of 6]

    Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is displayed during the MLK Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. Dr. King played a pivotal role in advancing civil rights and advocating for equality through nonviolent resistance, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire generations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 23:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
