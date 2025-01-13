Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

A mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is displayed during the MLK Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. Dr. King played a pivotal role in advancing civil rights and advocating for equality through nonviolent resistance, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire generations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|01.15.2025
|01.15.2025 23:23
|8831999
|250115-F-BT644-1462
|8240x5493
|13.49 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|10
|0
