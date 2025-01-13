Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yuhan Joseph, 374th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, delivers remarks during the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. His speech celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s transformative legacy, inspiring others to embrace equality, foster unity and prioritize serving their communities.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)