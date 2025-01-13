Yokota community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Remembrance Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, chief of mental health branch, Air Combat Command, participates in Martin Luther King Jr.-themed trivia during the MLK Day celebration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The trivia activity aimed to educate attendees on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while fostering engagement and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)