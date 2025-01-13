US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force armored vehicles, personnel and helicopters demonstrate combat capabilities during a demonstration for the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to combat any security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)