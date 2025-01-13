Japan Ground Self-Defense Force armored vehicles, personnel and helicopters demonstrate combat capabilities during a demonstration for the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to combat any security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|01.12.2025
|01.14.2025 21:55
|8830662
|250112-F-AF991-1373
|5039x3363
|3.52 MB
|NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
This work, US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.