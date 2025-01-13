Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

    NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force armored vehicles, personnel and helicopters demonstrate combat capabilities during a demonstration for the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to combat any security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 8830662
    VIRIN: 250112-F-AF991-1373
    Resolution: 5039x3363
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump
    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J
    JGSDF
    JASDF
    36AS
    1st Airborne Brigade
    NYJIP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download