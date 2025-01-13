US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron deploys U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to combat any security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)