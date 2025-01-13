US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force UH-1J Huey assigned to the 1st Aviation Squadron prepares to deploy personnel onto the demonstration field at JGSDF Narashino Training Area during the 2025 New Year’s Jump, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland to strengthen global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)