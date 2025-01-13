US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Japan Ground Self-Defense Force CH-47JA Chinooks assigned to the 1st Aviation Squadron fly over onlookers during the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland to strengthen global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)