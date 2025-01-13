Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump [Image 2 of 8]

    US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

    NARASHINO TRAINING AREA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, is greeted as he arrives at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area during the 2025 New Year’s Jump, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland to strengthen global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

