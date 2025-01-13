US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, is greeted as he arrives at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Narashino Training Area during the 2025 New Year’s Jump, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland to strengthen global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)