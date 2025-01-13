US, JGSDF, international partners demonstrate integrated combat capabilities during New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-1J Huey assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Aviation Squadron, fires blanks for aerial coverage of ground forces during a demonstration for the 2025 New Year’s Jump at JGSDF Narashino Training Area, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland to strengthen global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)