DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

A Contractor with the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, performs a plasma cutting operation on a fuel tank within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2024. Plasma cutting operations are conducted for efficient demilitarization as it allows for precise and controlled destruction of materials, ensuring they cannot be reverse-engineered. (U.S. Air Force photo)