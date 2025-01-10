An excavator assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, sits within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2024. DLA Disposition Services is responsible for the disposal of excess properties by reutilization, transfer and demilitarization. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.