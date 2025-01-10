Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A contractor with the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, performs an oxygen cutting operation on a fuel truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2024. DLA Disposition Services manages the disposal of hazardous property for DoD activities, maximizing the use of each item and minimizing environmental risks and costs through monitored compliant disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 8827807
    VIRIN: 241223-F-LY429-1021
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets
    DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    DLA
    disposition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download