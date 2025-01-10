DLA Disposition Services Central reutilizes excess DoD assets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contractor with the Defense Logistics Agency, Disposition Services Central, performs an oxygen cutting operation on a fuel truck within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 23, 2024. DLA Disposition Services manages the disposal of hazardous property for DoD activities, maximizing the use of each item and minimizing environmental risks and costs through monitored compliant disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo)